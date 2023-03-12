Vermicelli-milk popsicles

These milk and vermicelli popsicles are incredibly light and rapidly rehydrate the body. If you’re having trouble beating the heat despite drinking cool beverages, try these!

Ingredients

1 cup vermicelli

½ litre milk

½ cup sugar (as per taste)

½ cup milk powder

¼ tsp vanilla essence

Preparation

The vermicelli should be dry-roasted until golden brown.

boil milk, stir in sugar, and combine well.

Add two teaspoons of milk to the milk powder mixture.

Pour the boiling milk over this mixture and the roasted vermicelli.

When it starts to thicken, remove it from the fire.

When the liquid has chilled, spoon it into popsicle moulds (you could also pour it into paper cups)

Place ice cream sticks inside, then wrap with aluminium foil.

Freeze for no less than eight hours.