West Delhi hospital nearby road sinks, traffic warning issued

Delhi traffic police informed that, commuters may likely experience difficulties after a section of a road collapsed on Sunday near the Metro Hospital on Girdhari Lal Goswami Marg in West Delhi.

The Delhi Traffic Police encouraged commuters to avoid the stretch on Twitter.

‘Due to a collapsed road near Metro Hospital and New Patel Nagar Park, traffic on Girdhari Lal Goswami Marg in the carriageway from Loha Mandi towards Shadipur Depot has been blocked. Please refrain from stretching’ It read.