On March 13 and 14, some South Delhi areas’ water supply will be impacted

The water supply in many South Delhi areas will be impacted on March 13 and 14, says a statement made by Delhi Jal Board on Sunday. This is due to maintenance being done at the Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant.

‘On March 13, 2023, starting at 10:00 am, the water supply in South Delhi will be interrupted for a period of 12 hours. The water supply won’t be available on Wednesday, March 13 (pm), and it will only be provided at low pressure on Thursday, March 14 (am)’ The DJB announcement was made.

The statement has listed areas including Kailash Nagar, Sarai Kale Khan, Jal Vihar, Lajpat Nagar, Moolchand Hospital, Greater Kailash, Vasant Kunj, Devli, Ambedkar Nagar, Okhla, Kalkaji, Kalkaji Extn., Govindpuri, G B Pant polytechnic, Shyam Nagar Colony, Okhla Sabzi Mandi, Amar Colony, Dakshin Puri, Panchsheel Park, Shahpur Jat, Kotla Mubarak Pur, Sarita Vihar, Sidhartha Nagar, Apollo, G K North, Malviya Nagar, Deer Park, Gitanjali Encalve, Sri Niwaspuri, G K South, Chhatarpur, part of NDMC and their adjoining areas where the water supply will be affected.