Filming reels, dance videos or any other such activities banned in Delhi Metro, says DMRC

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in India has extended its call, urging riders not to record dance routines and reels for social media platforms inside metro trains in the nation’s capital.

‘Filming reels, dance videos, or any other similar activities that may create disturbance to the passengers is completely prohibited inside the Delhi Metro,’ the Delhi Metro Redevelopment Authority (DMRC) warned in a release, urging people to adhere to rules and not cause trouble for other riders.

‘Travel, don’t cause disturbance,’ DMRC tweeted. ‘Delhi Metro mein passenger bane, pareshaani nahi,’ loosely translated as ‘be a passenger, not a problem,’ was also written on the sign in Hindi.

The Delhi metro has issued such advisories multiple times, asking people to refrain from making videos inside the trains as several passengers often complain about the inconvenience caused.

The number of such activities has increased as dozens of viral videos show people dancing and making Instagram reels while inside the metro coaches.