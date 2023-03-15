Taliban officials to receive a crash course from India on its legislation, culture and economics

Taliban leaders are poised to receive a crash course from India on its legislation, culture and business climate, reflecting the persistent desire of New Delhi in maintaining connected with the new administration of Afghanistan.

The four-day online crash course, titled ‘Immersing in Indian Ideas,’ will start on Tuesday. The crash course will be taught by the Indian Institute of Management in Kozhikode, a city in southern India.

As part of routine training for India’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the top management school has been collaborating with the India Technical and Economic Co-operation Programme.

Suhail Shaheen, a top diplomat for the Taliban, stated that after being chosen by the appropriate authority, ‘all people working for the current government can obtain the online training.’

Recently, a circular was released by the Taliban-led Ministry of Foreign Affairs inviting personnel and diplomats to register for the course.

The Taliban leaders will learn about India’s ‘economic environment, regulatory ecosystem, leadership insights, social and historical backdrop, cultural heritage, legal and environmental landscape, consumer mindsets and business risks,’ as per the ITEC website.