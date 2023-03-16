Indian government agrees to another sanctuary for the Asiatic lions apart from the current Gir National Park

The government has consented to another sanctuary for the Asiatic lions, in addition to the current Gir National Park in the western Indian state of Gujarat, which is astonishing news for India’s wildlife conservation programmes.

Gir is now overcrowded due to the lion conservation project’s success, which has increased demand for more pastures for the majestic big cats.

It has been suggested that Barda Wildlife Sanctuary, located roughly 100 kilometres from Gir National Park, serve as the Asiatic lions’ secondary habitat. In the process of being transported to their new home are about 40 lions.

Gir is the home to the world’s only Asiatic lion population and the only place outside the African subcontinent to have a population of lions, prancing around in their natural habitat.

Wildlife conservation experts are of the view that announcing Barda as the official, new lion sanctuary will open door to more funding and better management of the area. If the lions thrive in Barda, akin to Gir, the government may finally agree to send the lions to other states.