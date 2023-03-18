Corn-mushroom pulao: A delectable vegetable dish for lent

When it comes to boosting your mood and making your day more enjoyable despite your busy schedule, nothing compares to a warm, spicy pulao.

With a variety of vegetables, the incredibly simple-to-make yet delectable dinner may be packed with nutrients and rainbow colours. It can capture your heart even before you begin to eat because to the quality of its fragrant rice, which shouts ‘comfort’ throughout the Lenten season. Here is a straightforward recipe for corn-mushroom pulao. Serve it with relish and yoghurt raita.

Ingredients

2 cups basmati rice

1 cup cooked corn

1 finely chopped onion

1 cup mushroom (chopped)

4 tbsp ghee

2 tbsp biryani masala

¼ tsp turmeric powder

Salt as required

Preparation

Rice is boiled in salty water.

Pan-heating ghee

frying the onions

Sauté mushrooms and bell peppers as well.

Corn, biryani masala, turmeric powder, and salt will now be added.

Add the cooked rice last.

Mix well.

savour delicious pulav