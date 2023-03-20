Gulf country amends citizenship law

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has amended its citizenship law. As per the new amendment, children of Saudi women who are married to expats can now apply for citizenship after the age of 18. Earlier in January, the decree was announced and now the decree has been turned into law.

The authorities approved an amendment to Article 8 of the Saudi Arabian Nationality System. The authority to grant citizenship has been given to the prime minister.

Article 8 of the Saudi Arabian Nationality System stipulates: ‘A person who is born in the Kingdom to a foreign father and a Saudi mother may be granted Saudi citizenship if certain requirements are met.’ Conditions include that the person needs to be fluent in Arabic language; must have permanent residence status in the Kingdom when he comes of legal age; he has to be of good conduct and sound character; should not have any criminal convictions or imprisonment for a period exceeding six months for any indecent act.