India to spend around $12 billion on revamping airports over the next two years

India is planning to invest $12 billion in upgrading and expanding its airports in the next two years as air traffic picks up. The move is expected to boost the country’s aviation sector and create job opportunities.

According to reports, the investment will be used to develop and upgrade existing airports, build new airports in unserved and underserved areas, and improve air connectivity in remote regions of the country.

The plan is part of the Indian government’s efforts to make air travel more accessible and affordable for citizens. The country has seen a significant increase in air traffic over the past few years, with more people opting to travel by air due to the convenience and affordability of flights.

The investment will also help to modernize India’s airports and bring them up to international standards. This is expected to attract more foreign tourists and business travelers to the country, boosting India’s economy and creating new job opportunities in the aviation sector.

The move comes at a time when the aviation sector has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to a significant decline in air travel. However, with the roll-out of vaccines and the easing of travel restrictions, air traffic has been gradually picking up, and the Indian government’s investment in airports is expected to further boost the sector’s recovery.

In conclusion, the investment in India’s airports is a positive move that is expected to boost the country’s aviation sector, create new job opportunities, and improve air travel accessibility and affordability for citizens.