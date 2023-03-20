Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang issues death threat to a textile trader in Surat

A Surat clothing merchant claims that Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang members threatened him over the demand for Rs. 5 lakh. According to the businessman, he was allegedly threatened with being assassinated if he didn’t transfer the money within 24 hours.

The Surat police station’s Varachha police station has received a complaint from the textile businessman.

In connection with the death of well-known Punjabi musician Sidhu Moose Wala, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s name has come up. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly threatened the textile trader Ketan Chauhan, who is based in Surat, with extortion and death on March 16. The accused allegedly mentioned the deceased Punjabi artist Sidhu Moose Wala in a WhatsApp call that the complainant said he received.

After learning that the Lawrence Bishnoi named in the murder case of the Punjabi singer was the same one, Ketan Chauhan claimed that he received death threats and felt afraid.