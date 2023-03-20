New guidelines for recruiting football players for clubs released in Dubai

Dubai: Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, approved new guidelines for scouting, recruiting and contracting players in football clubs and companies in Dubai. The guidelines were developed by the Dubai Sports Council.

‘We approved a set of guidelines aimed at improving processes for selecting, attracting and developing football players in various teams and categories through detailed contracts that follow global governance standards and best practices. We issued directives to the Dubai Sports Council to ensure the guidelines are implemented in all football clubs and companies in Dubai. The Council will review the guidelines regularly to make any amendments necessary to keep pace with Dubai’s evolving strategic priorities in the sporting sector,’ said Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The new guidelines were approved to improve the performance of sports teams and to make Dubai as a sporting destination. The guidelines, approved under Decision No. (1) of 2023 are effective from the date of their issuance. The new guidelines will be implemented by the Dubai Sports Council and football companies and clubs in Dubai.