Scientists create the first molecular-level, 3D picture of how an odour molecule activates a human odorant receptor

Scientists have created a three-dimensional image of an odor molecule, which could help in better understanding the sense of smell, according to a report on March 20, 2023.

The study, published in the journal Nature, details the use of a technique called cryogenic electron microscopy (Cryo-EM) to capture the first 3D image of an odor molecule.

The molecule, called lyral, is a common ingredient in perfumes and other scented products. By creating a detailed image of the molecule, scientists hope to gain a better understanding of how the sense of smell works and how different molecules interact with the receptors in the nose.

The sense of smell is a complex process that involves the detection and processing of thousands of different odor molecules. Despite its importance, much is still unknown about how the sense of smell works.

The 3D image of lyral provides new insights into the shape and structure of odor molecules and how they interact with the olfactory receptors in the nose. This could have implications for the development of new scented products, as well as for the treatment of disorders related to the sense of smell.

Overall, the study represents a significant breakthrough in our understanding of the sense of smell and highlights the importance of continued research in this area. The use of Cryo-EM to create a 3D image of an odor molecule opens up new possibilities for further research and could have important implications for a wide range of fields, from perfumery to medicine.