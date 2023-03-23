Air India to operate new domestic service

Mumbai: India’s flag carrier, Air India will operate a direct flight service connecting Mumbai with Pune. The airline will operate 6 flights a week on the route from March 26. This is the first direct flight available between the two cities. Earlier, Jet Airways used to operate a flight, but it ceased operations in 2019.

The Air India flight will leave Mumbai at 9:45 am and land in Pune at 10:45 am. The return flight will depart at 11:20 am and land in Mumbai at 12:20 pm. Air India will deploy its Airbus A319 for the service. This is the smallest aircraft in the carrier’s fleet.

Ticket bookings have already started for the Air India Mumbai- Pune flight. Users can visit the Air India website to know more about the ticket prices. The economy tickets are priced around Rs 2,353 and the business class tickets cost Rs 18,467 per seat.