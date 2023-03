Doha: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has announced working hours during the Holy Month of Ramadan. QCB issued a circular setting the official working hours in QCB and its affiliated institutions and centers.

QCB announced that the working hours would be 5 hours a day, starting from 9:00 am until 2:00 pm.