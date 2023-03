Doha: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) in Qatar has announced restrictions on the movement of trucks during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Trucks will not be allowed during the following peak traffic hours:

-From 7:30am to 10am

– From 12:30pm to 3pm

– From 5:30pm to 12mn

The MoI advised all truck drivers to abide by the rush-hour ban on truck movements to ensure safety and manage traffic flow during the holy month of Ramadan.