Toyota launches 2023 Innova Crysta in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Toyota Kirloskar Motor has reintroduced the Innova Crysta in the Indian markets. The Multi Purpose Vehicle (MPV) is offered at a starting price of Rs 19.13 lakh (ex-showroom).

The updated Innova Crysta is offered in a total of four trims namely G, GX, VX, and ZX. The updated Innova Crysta draws its power from a 2.4-litre diesel motor mated to a manual gearbox.

The updated MPV features multi-zone climate control, powered driver seat adjustment, ambient lighting, leather seats in top-end trims, an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple Carplay & Android Auto, picnic tables for the second row, and many more. The ZX trim is the only one to be offered in a seven-seat configuration. While all the other trims are available in both 7- and 8-seat configurations.

Safety features include seven airbags, electronic stability control, front & rear parking sensors, and hill-start assist. Besides these, a three-point seat belt will be offered as a standard feature for all passengers.