As Thailand heads for elections on 7 May, cannabis remains a major election issue

More than 1,000 licensed dispensaries selling cannabis are operating on the island of Phuket in Thailand, which is a popular tourist destination with beautiful beaches. However, Thailand has had a complicated relationship with cannabis lately, and it remains a significant issue in the upcoming election on May 7th. Although a cannabis draft bill was presented in parliament, it was not approved, which means there is still no comprehensive law regulating cannabis usage in the country.

Advocates of cannabis in Phuket have formed the Phuket Cannabis Association to make their voices heard. Recently, they held the first Phuket Cannabis Cup competition, which was won by Ativat Janmuangthai. He won by rolling a perfect one-gram joint in just 43 seconds, breaking the record for the fastest joint in Phuket. The winner received a monetary prize of 5,000 baht ($146.37), in addition to the title and trophy. The competition was a first-time gathering of professionals hoping to create guidelines for Thailand’s cannabis industry. International judges evaluated various cannabis strains based on appearance, THC levels, terpenes, flavor, and genetic profiles.

The president of the association, Poonwarit Wangpatravanich, expects that after the elections, the legislation governing cannabis usage will be quickly passed. He believes that legalizing cannabis could significantly increase tourism and boost the country’s GDP. However, the opposition in Thailand has expressed concerns that the recreational use of cannabis could pose a threat to society and young people.

Cannabis is commonly used for medicinal and recreational purposes, but it can also have negative side effects when individuals become addicted to its use. The plant remains illegal under federal law in many countries, although it has been legalized for medicinal or recreational use in some regions.

Thailand became the first Asian country to legalize medicinal cannabis in 2022, allowing it for both medical and culinary purposes. However, its public use can still result in penalties, and only patients with certain medical conditions can legally access cannabis for treatment.