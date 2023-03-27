Etihad Airways announces early summer sale

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways has announced an early summer sale. Passengers can buy flights to a number of destinations at a discounted price. Passengers can book tickets till March 31 for travel between May 1 and June 15.

Economy class return airfare from Abu Dhabi to Kolkata starts from as low as Dh995; Dh1,195 to Cairo; Dh2,395 to Manila; Dh2,495 to Singapore; Dh2,595 to Paris; and Dh2,795 to London.

Earlier the air carrier has decided to resume flight services between Kolkata and Abu Dhabi. The airline will operate daily flights connecting these cities. The air carrier will deploy its Airbus A320 aircraft for the service. The aircraft offers eight seats in business class and 150 in economy class.