Indigo launches new domestic flight service: Details

Mumbai: Private air carrier based in India, Indigo has launched a new domestic flight service. The air carrier will operate flights connecting Patna in Bihar with Deoghar in Jharkhand.

The airline will operate flight between Patna and Deoghar on days like Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Flight 6E-7944/7945 will reach Patna airport at 12.15 pm and depart for Deoghar at 12.35 pm. A one-way journey will only take one hour.

Ticket booking has already begun. Ticket is priced at Rs 2,960 (excluding other charges). The air carrier will deploy its n ATR-72 aircraft on the route.