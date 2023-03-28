G-20 summit from today

The G-20 summit is going to start from Tuesday in Visakhapatnam. 20 member countries of G-20 along with invited countries and representatives of 57 international organizations are coming to participate in this. In this background, the authorities have taken up development, beautification and electrical decoration works in the city with around Rs.120 crores. The conference will be held for four days at Radisson Blu Hotel with the theme of One Earth, One Family, One Future. The inaugural G-20 IWG summit was held in Pune, Maharashtra. According to reports, 63 representatives from G-20 countries and other invited institutions, including ADB and World Bank, have registered for this meeting, with 57 already arriving in Visakhapatnam. According to Arokhya Raj, cities house at least 50% of the world’s population and account for 80% of GDP in practically every country. Special secretary MA and UD Srilakshmi stated that steps are being taken to improve Visakha’s brand image in advance of the G20 conference. Essentially, the state government’s goal was to beautify the city through infrastructure.