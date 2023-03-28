Ralphie, the ‘fire-breathing demon’ dog has been adopted for a fourth time

An animal shelter in Niagara announced that Ralphie, a French bulldog famously dubbed a ‘fire-breathing demon’ dog, has been adopted for the fourth time.

Despite initial concerns that Ralphie couldn’t be around other dogs, the shelter received over 700 applications for the ‘unadoptable’ dog.

Eventually, Ralphie was adopted by Jason, a professional dog trainer for the Department of Energy in Tennessee, who also has a Dachshund, a German shepherd, and another French bulldog.

After being trained for six weeks, Ralphie’s reactivity towards other dogs improved, and the shelter noted that two of Jason’s dogs had bite histories similar to Ralphie’s.

According to the shelter, Jason will provide Ralphie with structure and an outlet for his high energy. Ralphie had previously been adopted three times before but was returned after proving to be too much for his owners to handle. He then underwent a rigorous six-week boarding and training program before being adopted by Jason.

Jason has created Facebook and Instagram pages for Ralphie to document his new life, and the shelter wished Ralphie the best in his new home.