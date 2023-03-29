Fire broke out in a six-storey hotel in Indore city 

A fire broke out in a six-story hotel in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday morning, and eight people, including three women, were rescued, according to an official. There were no casualties reported in the incident. According to Superintendent of Police (Fire) R S Ningwal, a fire broke out in the basement roof of the Papaya Tree Hotel in the Rajendra Nagar area, trapping people on the sixth floor. Using ladders, eight people, including three women, were safely rescued. They were terrified because of the smoke, he said, adding that the cause of the fire is being investigated. Meanwhile, a video of the hotel fire has gone viral, showing people trapped on the sixth floor tying bedsheets and dropping them down like ropes. The video clip also shows firefighter personnel lowering the people using ladders. Further details are awaited.