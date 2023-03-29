Full list of things to become expensive and cheaper from April 1

New Delhi: Price of several items will become costlier from April 1. The list of things that will be expensive includes private jets, helicopters, high-end electronic items, plastic goods, jewellery, high-gloss paper and vitamins. Some other essential things will become cheaper from next month. It includes things like camera lenses , lab-grown diamonds, cellular mobile phones, machinery for lithium-ion batteries and raw materials for the EV industry.

Things That Will Become Expensive From April 1

Electronic Chimneys in Household

Gold

Silver Utensils

Platinum

Cigarette

Jewellery

Imported Goods

Also Read: IndiGo launches new domestic flight service

Things That Will Become Cheaper

Toys

Bicycles

TV

Mobiles

Electric Vehicles

LED TV