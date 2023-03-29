Most men hate these sex positions

Several experts had found that men hate some sex positions.Men do not want to have sex in these positions.

Here are they:

Woman on top: Most men hate to have sex in this position. In this position, women are in control of her orgasm and she has control on the movement, the speed and she gets to feel it the most. This is most of the time uncomfortable for men because they do not like unpredictability and many men get self-conscious.

The laid down doggy style: In this position, the couple has to put all their weight on their knees and one hand, slightly leaning on each other. This position is often equated with the missionary sex which many men do not like. This position is considered uncomfortable and a tease for men. It is because men have to hold their weight via their palm and this restricts their movement.

Missionary: This is the most common sex position used by couples. But most men consider this to be lazy and common.

Also Read; Know the common sexual problems in marriage

Spooning: Women love spooning and also the spooning sex position. But men on the other hand feel it involves too much cuddling and they have very less control.

Anything too complicated: As per studies, most men hates complicated sex positions. They consider the muscle cramps, back aches and that is enough to chase them away.