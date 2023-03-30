Gulf country temporarily bans shrimp imports from India

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia imposed a temporary ban on shrimp imports from India. The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) announced this. The ban was imposed after the detection of the presence of white spot syndrome virus (WSSV) in frozen shrimp products imported from India.

The SFDA stated that the ban will continue until the Indian side provides sufficient guarantees to ensure the safety of those products exported to the Kingdom.