Budget air carrier launches flights to Dubai from this Indian city

Panaji: First international budget airline based in India, Air India Express, launched flights connecting Goa and Dubai. The airline will operate 4 flights a week. The direct flights from Goa Airport depart at 01:00 AM and arrive in Dubai at 02:55 AM. The return flight from Dubai will depart at 06:05 PM and land in Goa at 10:55 PM.

Also Read: Gulf Air launches flights to this Indian city

The carrier will operate flights from Goa to Dubai on Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Return flights from Dubai are on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. AirAsia India, which is set to merge with Air India Express, already operates 13 daily direct flights to/from Goa, connecting five domestic cities.