The United States to announce a fresh $2.6 billion military aid package for war-torn Ukraine

According to Reuters, citing three anonymous US officials, the United States is planning to announce a new military aid package of $2.6 billion for Ukraine to aid it in its fight against Russian aggression. The package may include air surveillance radars, anti-tank rockets, fuel trucks, tank munitions, precision aerial munitions, bridging equipment, and recovery vehicles. The final list of equipment to be donated is still being finalized, and the dollar amount or the specifics of the equipment could still change. The announcement is expected to be made on Monday.

The article reports that $500 million of the aid package will be sourced from the Presidential Drawdown Authority funds, which allow the President to access existing US stocks in a state of emergency. This portion of the aid will be used to purchase munitions to help Ukraine in pushing a spring offensive against the Russian invasion. The remaining $2.1 billion will be taken from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) fund. This will enable the Biden administration to buy weapons from the industry instead of from US stockpiles.

The report notes that the final list of equipment to be included in the aid package could still change, and the specifics of the package are yet to be announced. Nonetheless, the equipment being considered reportedly includes types of munitions such as tank munitions, precision aerial munitions, and rounds for NASAMS air defences. Additionally, bridging equipment could be used by Ukraine to target Russian positions, and recovery vehicles could be included to help disabled heavy equipment such as tanks.

The officials cited in the article requested anonymity, and the details of the aid package have not yet been confirmed by the US government. The aid package is reportedly intended to help Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, which has been ongoing since 2014.