Climate activists in Italy turns 17th-century landmark fountain black in protest

According to news agency AFP, climate activists from the anti-climate change organisation Last Generation in Italy turned the Baroque-style fountain at the foot of Rome’s Spanish Steps black in a protest on Saturday, April 1. The activists reportedly took this step to protest against the scenario of the ‘end of the world’ that we are heading towards due to climate change.

The group has been carrying out peaceful but disruptive protests across the country, urging lawmakers from all parties to make climate change their priority ahead of last year’s general election. This was around the same time when climate activists across Europe were seen throwing soup, mashed potatoes and even washable paint on artworks.

The target of the protest on Saturday was the 17th-century fountain known as La Barcaccia in Rome, which was designed by the prominent Italian sculptor Pietro Bernini. Three activists were seen pouring vegetable-based carbon liquid on the boat-shaped fountain before being escorted away by the police.

According to Last Generation, the fountain was inspired by the discovery of a boat in the square after it was washed inland by a flooding Tiber river in 1598. However, the group decided to turn the fountain black to evoke the ‘end of the world’ scenario we are heading towards, including droughts, floods, heat waves, and other devastating consequences of climate change that threaten life on Earth. The group stated this in a statement.