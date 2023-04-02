Three British men have been detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan

According to reports, three British men have been taken into custody by the Taliban in Afghanistan, and the UK government is in the process of negotiating their release and ensuring their safety. The non-profit organization, the Presidium Network, tweeted about the incident, stating that negotiations are ongoing and they are assisting the families of the detained men. Scott Richards, a representative of the Presidium Network, has said that the men are in good health and being treated well, with no indications of negative treatment or torture.

The three UK nationals being held in Kabul reportedly include 53-year-old charity medic Kevin Cornwell, an unnamed manager of a hotel for aid workers, and YouTube star Miles Routledge, who is known for visiting dangerous places. Two of the men were detained in January and have been held by the Taliban since then, while no information about the third man’s detention is currently available.

The UK’s foreign ministry has released a statement saying that they are working to establish contact with the detained individuals and supporting their families. Meanwhile, UK’s interior minister Suella Braverman has confirmed that the government is negotiating with the Taliban for the men’s safety.

This is not the first time British nationals have been held by the Taliban. In a similar incident last year, the Taliban held a veteran television cameraman and four other British nationals for six months, accusing them of carrying out activities against the country’s laws and traditions. However, they were later released and returned home.

In another incident this week, Matiullah Wesa, an advocate for women’s education rights in Taliban-run Afghanistan, was detained by the government as he left a mosque. Wesa is the founder and president of Pen Path, a nonprofit organization that educates young Afghans, including women.