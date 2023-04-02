Updated fuel prices for April announced

Doha: QatarEnergy announced the fuel prices for the month of April 2023. Premium petrol will cost QR 1.95 per litre which is lower than in March. The prices for super grade petrol and diesel is the same in April as in March. Super grade petrol price remains at QR2.10, while diesel still costs QR2.05 per litre.

Over the last many months, the price of diesel and super grade petrol has remained constant, and only the premium petrol prices have varied between QR 2.05 to QR 1.90 per litre.

Also Read: Prohibitory order under Section 144 imposed in this city

Qatar government had started revising the fuel prices according to the price of crude oil in the international market in 2016, April. Earlier, prices were announced by the Ministry of Energy and Industry but since September 2017, Qatar Petroleum has been announcing the price list.