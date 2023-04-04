Fire completely destroyed 69 shops in Odisha

An official reported that a fire that started at a market in the town of Keonjhar in Odisha completely destroyed 69 shops. Six fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames on Monday evening, according to Keonjhar tahsildar Ashish Mahapatra. Although there were no confirmed casualties, firefighters struggled to contain the blaze due to a lack of water, he said, adding that the fire was finally put out after 7-8 hours. Loss estimation, according to him, is in progress. Ramachandra Kisku, the Keonjhar Sub-Collector, stated that although the precise cause of the fire’s outbreak has not yet been determined, it is believed that a short circuit caused the flames to ignite.