Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay, 3 others sent to judicial custody till April 19

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday along with three others were sent to judicial custody till April 19 in the SSC paper leak case.

‘Bandi Sanjay and 3 others have been sent to judicial custody till April 19 and will be shifted to Karimnagar jail’, said Advocate Karuna Sagar, lawyer of Bandi Sanjay. ‘We will be filing a contempt proceeding against the investigative officer for violating the SC guidelines. We are planning to challenge the order in High Court tomorrow’, he added.

Earlier in the day Telangana State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar was detained by Police late at night from his residence in Karimnagar. The office of Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has said that the detention of Bandi Sanjay Kumar in the SSC paper leak case is ‘totally undemocratic’ and there is a ‘clear-cut conspiracy’ in the whole episode. ‘The Police have not yet announced officially on what grounds he was detained. There is a clear-cut conspiracy in the whole episode. The detention of Bandi Sanjay is totally undemocratic. The BRS government is gradually losing credibility among the public hence they are performing these stunts. This paper leak is out and out a failure of the BRS government’, the office of Bandi Sanjay Kumar told ANI.

An official from Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s office also alleged that the detention has been done to cover up the recent failures of the Telangana government regarding school and job examinations. ‘Two days ago 10th Class paper was leaked in Vikarabad and yesterday again the 10th Class paper was leaked in Warangal. Besides this, the State Public Service Commission papers were leaked and 60 lakh jobless aspirants have suffered badly’, the official said. ‘To divert the attention of the masses and to cover their failures, the Telangana government is resorting to cheap tactics and misusing the police to implicate BJP leaders in the scam’, the official added.

An official from Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s office while sharing the chronology of the events said that it is a well-planned conspiracy to link the real accused with the Telangana BJP chief. ‘According to the Police, the key accused behind the paper leak is Shiv Ganesh who leaked the question paper yesterday around 9:45 AM. Shiv Ganesh first shared the question paper in an SSC group with his own text. Boora Prashant who is a journalist also received this in a WhatsApp and he shared the news with media outlets as part of his duty at 11:19 AM and then later sent he sent it to Bandi Sanjay at 11:25 AM’, the official told ANI. ‘Much before Journalist Boora Prashant received the question paper, the mainstream media broke the news of the paper leak. Boora Prashant forwarded it to media groups by 11:19 AM. Bandi Sanjay received this message from Journalist Prashant on WhatsApp at 11:25 AM’, the official added.

He further stated that Telangana Chief Minister KCR and Bharat Rashtra Samithi are trying their best to link the journalist with BJP. ‘Meanwhile, the paper leak message was played in the mainstream media and created a sensation. With the help of the state police the Chief Minister and the ruling party are trying their best to link journalist Boora Prashant with BJP’, the official added. Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay was detained post-midnight on Wednesday. Earlier the police registered a case against BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar under sections 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 4(A), 6 T.S. Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices and 66-D ITA-2000-2008 at the Kamlapur police station of Warangal district. A team of police reached the MP’s residence and took him into custody.