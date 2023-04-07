Man beaten to death in Nagpur

A 46-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by two people in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district over a dispute, police said on Friday. According to an official, the victim Tarachand Tulshiram Choudhary’s partially decomposed body was discovered in the Butibori area of the district on Thursday. On April 3, the accused allegedly attacked the victim with sticks in his room and left him in a pool of blood, he claimed. The police zeroed in on the suspects and apprehended them, according to the official, and a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. He added that the victim worked as a ragpicker with the accused and that a fight had broken out between them two weeks ago.