MHA intends to provide financial help to poor jail inmates

To relieve prison overcrowding, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to launch a special scheme to provide financial assistance to poor people imprisoned who cannot afford the penalty or bail amount. The Centre is taking a number of steps to address the issue of incarcerated undertrials. One of the announcements under this is “Support for Poor Prisoners.” Other steps include adding Section 436A to the Code of Criminal Procedure and creating a new chapter XXIA in the CrPC titled Plea Bargaining.

According to the MHA, the broad contours of the scheme have been finalised in consultation with the relevant stakeholders, under which the Centre will provide financial support to states in order to provide relief to poor prisoners who are unable to obtain bail or be released from prisons due to financial constraints. To further strengthen the process, technology-driven solutions will be implemented to ensure that benefits reach poor prisoners; reinforcing the E-prisons platform; strengthening the District Legal Services Authority; and sensitization and capacity building of stakeholders to ensure that quality legal aid is made available to needy poor prisoners, the MHA stated.