In Rajasthan’s Barmer, a Dalit woman was raped and set on fire

According to police, a Dalit woman was raped and set ablaze in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Friday. Victim is being treated at a government hospital in Jodhpur for 40% burn injuries. Rajendra Singh, SHO of Pachpadra police station, stated that the alleged incident occurred on Thursday. Shakoor, the accused, allegedly raped the woman before pouring chemical on her and setting her on fire. Singh stated that the accused, who lives near the victim’s home, has been apprehended. According to the police, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.