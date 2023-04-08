On Friday and Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development projects worth thousands of crores. This is seen as a major infrastructure and connectivity push for southern states, particularly since two of them—Karnataka and Telangana—will be voting soon. In Telangana, Modi will lay the groundwork for several projects, including AIIMS Bibinagar, as well as launch the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Modi will arrive in Chennai on Saturday to inaugurate the state-of-the-art integrated terminal building built at the Chennai airport at a cost of Rs 2,437 crore. At the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M G R Central Railway Station, Modi will also flag off the Vande Bharat train between Chennai and Coimbatore. Later, Modi would attend the Ramakrishna Mutt’s 125th annual day celebrations in Vivekanandhar Illam.

Modi’s visit coincides with the height of election fever in the state, which holds elections on May 10. According to reports, Modi will meet with leaders to finalise the list of election candidates. The screening process has been completed, and candidates for each seat have been shortlisted by the party’s state unit. The final selections will now be made by the central leadership. PM Modi will visit the Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Sunday morning and meet with conservation staff.