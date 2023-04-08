Two Naxalites arrested in Chhattisgarh

Police official said on Saturday that two Naxalites were arrested and explosives were allegedly seized from them in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district. Muchak Sukhram (28) and Madvi Kosa (30), who each had a reward of Rs 1 lakh on their heads, were planning to plant explosives in order to target security personnel, he said.

A joint team of the District Reserve Guard and local police apprehended them on Friday after receiving a tip from a hill near Kunna village under the Kukanar police station limits, about 400 kilometres from Raipur. We were told that Naxalites were making improvised explosive devices in Kukanar official stated. Sukhram is a member of the local organisation squad, and Kosa is the commander of the militia. They recovered a tiffin bomb weighing around 10 kilogrammes, 12 detonators, 60 kilogrammes of ammonium nitrate (used in explosives), switches, fire crackers, and other items. According to the official, they admitted to making IEDs to target security forces involved in anti-Naxalite operations.