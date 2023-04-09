Amid hike in COVID cases, Kerala Govt mandates masks for pregnant women, elderly people

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala government makes masks mandatory for pregnant women and the elderly as COVID-19 cases increase in the state. On Saturday, 1,801 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Kerala, Health Minister Veena George’s office state in a statement. Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam districts reported the most number of cases. The majority of patients tested positive for the Omicron variant.

Those with lifestyle diseases and children should wear masks while out in the public, the health department has said. A high-level meeting chaired by the health minister was held to evaluate the situation as the majority of recent COVID-19-related deaths (85%) were reported among people above 60 and those with lifestyle diseases such as diabetes.

‘COVID testing has increased. There has been a slight increase in hospital admissions, but only 0.8% of the total cases are in need of oxygen support and 1.2% are admitted to ICUs’, minister Veena George said. The minister said special care has to be given to the bedridden patients and the elderly at homes. ‘Those who have the elderly and bedridden or those affected with lifestyle diseases at home, should take extra care and use masks and wash their hands with soap’, the release said.

The health department has instructed district hospitals to conduct proper COVID-19 evaluation and directed them to increase the facilities according to the surge plan keeping in mind the increase in coronavirus patients. The minister also directed the department to ensure oxygen availability and said a special meeting of private hospitals will be held soon.