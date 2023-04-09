Case registered against rapper Umesh Khade for ‘anti-govt’ song

According to an official, Mumbai Police have filed a case against rapper Umesh Khade for his allegedly anti-government and administrative system song. The Maharashtra Police have filed cases against two different rappers in the last week for allegedly targeting the government. A complaint was filed in the most recent case by a member of the Mumbai Police’s Crime Intelligence Unit. According to the official, a FIR was filed on Friday against rapper Umesh Khade, who lives in Mumbai’s Wadala area, for his song “Bhongli keli janata” (referring to people’s sufferings). Khade said he posted the song on a social media platform under the username Shambho, and it quickly went viral. The case was registered against Khade under Sections 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, he said.