Mysterious phenomenon; Schoolgirls poisoning continue across Iran

Dozens of schoolgirls were poisoned in several schools across Iran on Saturday, according to local media, continuing a mysterious phenomenon that has shaken the country for months. Many schools, mostly for girls, have been affected by sudden poisoning incidents from gases or toxic substances since late November, causing fainting and hospitalisation among students in some cases.

A number of schoolgirls were poisoned in five schools in Ardabil in the northwest, where the victims’ displayed symptoms of anxiety, shortness of breath, and headaches, according to a provincial medical official. According to an official count released on March 7, more than 5,000 students were affected by similar poisonings in over 230 establishments spread across 25 of the country’s 31 provinces. On Friday, the head of the national fact-finding committee formed to investigate these cases, MP Hamidreza Kazemi, stated that “the final report” would be published “in two weeks.”