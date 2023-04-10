Body of a missing 2-year-old boy was discovered in suitcase found in neighbor’s home

The body of a two-year-old toddler who had been missing for two days was discovered on Sunday stuffed in a suitcase lying in her neighbor’s house in Greater Noida, police said. The neighbour has gone missing.

The incident was reported in Devla village, near Surajpur. Shiv Kumar and his wife lived in rented accommodation in Devla, and the victim was one of their two children. Shiv Kumar, who worked in a nearby factory, was on duty on April 7, and his wife left to go to the market, leaving both children at home. Her daughter was gone when she returned. She looked around the neighbourhood but couldn’t find her, so she went to the police.On Sunday afternoon, the family noticed a stench coming from their next-door neighbor’s locked house and called the cops. A Surajpur police team arrived and searched the house, only to discover the body of the missing girl in a suitcase. It was discovered that the house belonged to a man named Raghavendra, who had also joined the search for the girl after her mother discovered her missing from home, but had since vanished. Police have sent the child’s body for a post-mortem examination and are conducting additional investigations.