Panchayat bans beer at weddings functions

According to sources, the Keylong panchayat in Himachal Pradesh’s tribal Lahaul and Spiti district has passed a resolution prohibiting beer from being served at festivals and weddings in order to reduce wasteful expenditure at such events. Sonam Zangpo, the Panchayat head, stated that the gramme sabha meeting held on Sunday unanimously decided to stop serving beer at weddings and other festivals in order to reduce wasteful expenditure at such events. It also discussed limiting the mixing of outside cultures in weddings and other celebrations, according to Zangpo.

Hopefully, a consensus decision in this regard will be reached soon, as the youth are also concerned about preserving culture and traditions, according to Zila Parishad member Kunga Bodh. The meeting also discussed introducing one-way plying vehicles in the Keylong market, maintaining sanitation, beautifying the Panchayat, and diverting tourists to other destinations, as their inflow to Keylong has increased dramatically since the construction of the Atal Tunnel under the Rohtang Pass. Previously, Sumara Panchayat in Kinnaur district’s Hangrang Valley passed a resolution to adhere to tribal rituals in weddings and to discourage Bollywood-style marriages with pomp and show.