SUV Collides with Bike, Truck in Kolkata, 4 Dead

According to police, four people were killed after an SUV rammed into a motorcycle and then a truck stopped at a traffic signal in the city’s Dum Dum Park area on Monday. According to them, the accident occurred around 1.30 a.m. when the speeding vehicle collided with the two-wheeler and the truck, killing three people on the spot. At RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the biker was declared dead. Three other people undergoing treatment are said to be in critical condition “According to a senior police officer. He added that the SUV had been impounded and that police were reviewing CCTV footage for more information.