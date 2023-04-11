Governor clears Bill banning online gambling

Governor R.N. Ravi gave his assent to the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill just hours after the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a fiery resolution urging the Union government and the President of India to impose a time limit on the governor’s approval of bills pending before him.

On March 23, the bill was readopted in the state assembly, two weeks after Governor Ravi returned it, questioning the state’s legislative competence. The bill was previously approved by the assembly based on the recommendations of a committee chaired by Justice K. Chandru. It also states, No person shall make or cause to be made any advertisement in any medium, including electronic means of communication, in the State that directly or indirectly promotes or induces any person to engage in online gambling or play any online game of chance specified in the Schedule, with money or other stakes.