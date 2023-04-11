Tytler summoned for recording voice sample in the 1984 riots case

The CBI summoned Congress leader Jagdish Tytler on Tuesday for a voice sample in connection with an anti-Sikh riots case in the city’s Pul Bangash area in 1984, officials said. They said Tytler arrived at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, where further proceedings are underway. According to the agency, new evidence has been discovered in the 39-year-old riots case, necessitating the collection of Tytler’s voice sample. Three people were allegedly killed in the Pul Bangash area riots. The assassination of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards in 1984 sparked a wave of violence against the country’s Sikh community.