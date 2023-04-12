Louisville bank shooting: 23-year-old who shot colleagues at his workplace had legally purchased the rifle

Louisville Police revealed on Tuesday (April 11) that the 23-year-old bank employee who killed five colleagues and injured nine others had legally purchased the rifle he used in the attack. Police chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel confirmed that the firearm was bought from a local dealership on April 4th. The shooter, identified as Connor Sturgeon, was a current employee of the Old National Bank. He was fatally shot at the scene, although it remains unclear whether he was killed by the police or took his own life.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and items have been recovered from Sturgeon’s residence, though details of these are yet to be disclosed. The police have released bodycam footage of the officers responding to the incident, which showed the tense moments between them and the shooter. Officer Nickolas Wilt, who was shot in the head while running towards the gunfire, was shown on the video following his training officer Cory Galloway up the outside steps to the bank. Galloway was also shot and was seen taking fire before retreating to a safer position behind a planter.

Speaking at a press conference, Gwinn-Villaroel described the shooting as targeted, and referred to it as ‘evil’. She expressed her condolences to the families of the victims and praised the bravery of the first responders. The police chief did not provide any further details on the ongoing investigation.