ED questions Lalu Prasad’s daughter Chanda in land for jobs scam

According to sources, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday recorded Chanda Yadav, the daughter of RJD leader Lalu Prasad, in a money laundering case associated with the alleged land-for-jobs scam in the railway. Chanda Yadav testified before the organization, and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act was used to record her statement (PMLA). She is the fourth member of the RJD leadership, a former railway minister, to testify in front of the ED in this case. On Wednesday, Misa Bharti, his MP-daughter, was questioned alongside one of his other daughters, Ragini Yadav. At the agency’s office in central Delhi, Tejashwi Yadav, his son and the deputy chief minister of Bihar, has also been questioned. In March, the agency conducted home raids in Patna, Phulwari Sharif, Delhi-NCR, Ranchi, and Mumbai on the homes of Chanda Yadav, her sisters Ragini and Hema Yadav, and former RJD MLA Abu Dojana. Tejashwi Yadav’s statement in this case was questioned and recorded by the ED on Monday.