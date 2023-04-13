In a zoo in Memphis, a 22-year-old female panda named Ya Ya was given a farewell party as she was being sent back to China after living in the zoo for 20 years. Millions of Chinese people watched the event, which included Chinese cultural performances and farewell letters. The farewell party was attended by 500 people in Tennessee and was also watched live online by many Chinese people.

There were concerns raised about the treatment of Ya Ya and her male mate Le Le, who died in February. The Chinese people closely monitored their situation. In the past, the zoo has faced allegations from activists about the treatment of the pandas, but it has denied them, calling them false information. The zoo has stated that Ya Ya has chronic skin and fur conditions that occasionally cause her hair to look thin and patchy.

Some of the comments on the zoo’s Facebook page praised Ya Ya and wished her a safe journey, while others criticized the zoo and the panda’s condition. Despite the criticisms, the zoo expressed their gratitude for the support and love they received from the people who attended the farewell party and watched it online.

The zoo’s farewell to Ya Ya was an emotional event for many, as she had become a beloved animal during her time in the zoo. It also highlights the importance of animal welfare and the need to ensure that animals in captivity are treated well. The Chinese people’s close monitoring of Ya Ya and Le Le’s situation shows their concern and dedication towards the welfare of animals, even if they are living in a foreign country.