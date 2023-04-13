Qatar Airways to resume flights to this city

Doha: The flag carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways has decided to resume flights to Birmingham, England. The air carrier will resume flights on the Doha- Birmingham route on July 6, 2023. The airline will operate daily flights on the route.

The airline will deploy its Boeing 787-8 aircraft with 254 seats: 22 Business Class and 232 Economy Class seats for the service.

Flight QR33 will depart from Hamad International Airport at 08:05 on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. It will reach Birmingham at 13:15. On Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, QR 35 will depart from Hamad International Airport at 02:20, arriving in Birmingham at 07:30.

On Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, QR34 will depart Birmingham at 14:45, arriving in Doha at 23:40. On Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, QR36 will depart Birmingham at 09:00, arriving in Doha at 17:55.