CBI summoned Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy scam

On April 16, the CBI summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy scam case, officials said. According to the report, Kejriwal has been asked to appear at the agency headquarters at 11 a.m. to answer questions from the investigating team. In connection with the case, the central investigation agency has already arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

The Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22, which grants licences to liquor traders, is said to have favoured certain dealers who allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly denied by the AAP. The AAP has claimed that the CBI summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while he was speaking about the Adani issue, and they have stated that such summonses will not deter their fight against corruption. In a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh claimed that the CBI summons were part of a plot to arrest CM Kejriwal. According to the senior leader, Kejriwal will appear before the CBI on April 16.